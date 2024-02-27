Accuracy in gearboxes and couplings

When looking at gearbox accuracy, there are a number of key parameters to consider. Knowing these parameters and understanding what impact they have on accuracy is critical to designing a system that meets specifications and achieves optimal performance. Below is a detailed look at each of these key parameters.

Torsional Stiffness

What is it? The torsional stiffness is defined as the quotient of the externally applied torque and the resulting twisting angle or “wind up” at the output of the gearbox. The value for torsional stiffness is typically given by the manufacturer. It is measured as torque per angle (Nm/ arcmin). For couplings, it may be referred to as torsional resistance.

How is it determined? To determine the torsional stiffness, the gearbox is loaded with a continuously increasing torque up to the nominal torque capacity while the input shaft is locked. This is repeated in the opposite direction. The applied torque and angle of deflection at the output flange are measured (see the hysteresis curve, figure 1).

FIGURE 1: GEARBOX HYSTERESIS CURVE FOR ±100% NOMINAL TORQUE



Torsional stiffness is taken from the slope of the hysteresis curve at 50% to 100% of the nominal torque. Because the curve is relatively flat in this range, the torsional stiffness is close to constant. In addition, many applications have an applied torque that falls in this range.

Similarly, you can look at torsional stiffness in other components. In couplings, it is often referred to as “torsional resistance.”

How can I use it?

Torsional stiffness for a system is calculated using the sum of the inverse of torsional stiffness for each component. Total torsional stiffness will be less than any of the individual components.

Backlash

What is it? Torsional backlash is the error of the output shaft position in relation to the input shaft at zero torque. In a gearbox it is primarily clearance between the mating gear teeth.

How is determined? The measurement of backlash is done by rotating the output of a gearbox in both directions with the input shaft locked. The torsional backlash can also be observed in the hysteresis curve at 0 Nm of torque.

How can I use it? Backlash is used to determine the precision of a gearbox. The lower the backlash, the better the precision. It can be combined with torsional stiffness to determine the total lost motion of an application.

Lost Motion

What is it? Lost Motion, also called positioning error, is the deflection resulting from internal gearbox forces. In a gearbox, it can be caused by settling in the components, such as bearings, and torsional deflection of the components. It is a combination of backlash and torsional stiffness. It is measured as an angle (arcmin).