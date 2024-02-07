AchieVe and ProSense submersible level transmitters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added a variety of ProSense and AchieVe brand submersible level transmitters to their growing lineup of level sensors.

ProSense GPLT series general-purpose submersible level sensors are designed for water applications and offer a slim housing diameter in several sensing ranges and cable lengths.

ProSense NFLT series non-fouling, submersible level sensors are designed for challenging wastewater applications and feature a rugged Kynar sensing membrane with superior abrasion and puncture resistance. Both series offer integral lightning protection and hazardous location ratings.

AchieVe ELT series economical general-purpose submersible level transmitters are suitable for applications where small size, weight, and low cost are required.

All new submersible-level transmitters feature a 4 to 20 mA output and IP68 protection rating. The AchieVe ELT submersible level transmitters are CE-marked and have a 2-year warranty. ProSense GPLT/NFLT series submersible level transmitters are UL-listed, CE-marked, and have a 2-year warranty.

