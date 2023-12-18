AchieVe Series inductive proximity sensors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the new AchieVe series of inductive proximity sensors which offers great value for general industrial applications. These tubular inductive proximity sensors made from stainless steel are offered in 8mm, 12mm, and 18mm barrel sizes. Flush and non-flush mount styles offer a range of sensing distances up to 8mm.

Both PNP and NPN logic models are available, and all have a N.O. output. Connection options include an M12 Q/D connector for 12mm and 18mm models, an M8 Q/D connector for 8mm models, and a 2-meter pigtail cable style available for select PNP logic models.

The new AchieVe series inductive proximity sensors have an IP67 rating and come with a lifetime warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/proximity