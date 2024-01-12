AIV series air-piloted media isolation valves from Clippard

Like Clippard’s NIV and PIV lines of isolation valves, the AIV series features Clippard’s unique multi-functional valve stem design for longer life and minimal dead volume. The difference with the AIV series is that is that it also provides the added benefit of air operation, which is — by definition — intrinsically-safe.

No solenoid means absolutely no heat build-up from the coil, making the AIV series ideal for applications that utilize temperature-sensitive media. All wetted areas are PTFE and PEEK, making it ideal for use with corrosive media.

Features include:

Zero power consumption (air-operated)

Excellent intrinsically safe valve substitute

No heat build-up

Compact, lightweight design

Bidirectional

Minimal dead volume

Fully flushable

All wetted areas PTFE or PEEK

High cycle life

Fast response time

Proudly made in the USA

