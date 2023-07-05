AMETEK offers reduced lead times for LDTs

AMETEK Factory Automation has further reduced the lead time for the 953A Linear Displacement Transducer (LDT). AMETEK is committed to streamline the production processes and optimizing supply chain management, and this has resulted in a substantial decrease in the time it takes to deliver this critical component to customers worldwide.

The market for position sensors, such as linear displacement transducers, has experienced a tremendous change, not only due to the natural evolution of modernized manufacturing workflow but when COVID affected our society, the need for social distancing and automated manufacturing increased even more.

This situation caused a significant increase in the demand for position sensors as more and more manufacturers upgraded existing manufacturing lines to work faster and with less resources. The need for position sensors for automated manufacturing lines increased further as more manufacturers looked for automated manufacturing due to the financial perspectives. With the shortage of raw materials and electronic components from Asia in this equation, it seemed like a “perfect storm.”

Product Manager Blake Cawley explains this situation: “All sensor manufacturers have run into supply chain issues. Some were affected worse than others. At AMETEK, we increased our inventories early on and procured hard-to-find components from brokers. While our costs may have increased, we have been able to meet our promises. Our R&D people have also been extremely busy helping to qualify alternate components.”

The 953A LDT is a sensor used in various industrial applications, including steel mills, foundries, forging and casting, injection molding and die casting to name a few. Its unparalleled accuracy and durability make it indispensable for measuring linear displacements in critical systems, where precision and reliability are paramount.

The shortened lead time allows for streamlined production processes, reducing costly downtime and optimizing efficiency. By receiving the 953A LDT faster, manufacturers can expedite their assembly lines, maintain schedules, and meet customer demands promptly.

Moreover, the reduced lead time enhances the overall supply chain management for AMETEK’s clients. With quicker access to the critical components, manufacturers can keep lower inventory levels, freeing up valuable resources and reducing the risk of excess stock. This just-in-time delivery approach enables leaner operations, leading to improved cash flow and increased competitiveness.

For more information, visit https://www.ametekfactoryautomation.com/products/linear-feedback/rod-style-linear-displacement-transducer/953-vmax-linear-displacement-transducer.