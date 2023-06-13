Banner Engineering expands its EPLAN product portfolio

Industrial automation manufacturer, Banner Engineering, announced the expansion of its presence in the EPLAN Data Portal. The company has uploaded close to 2,000 parts for users to incorporate into their project designs efficiently.

Banner Engineering’s safety products underpin this latest product portfolio expansion. Safety controllers, safety relays, and safety light curtains are a fast and growing segment of industrial automation. Each of the newly added parts features a corresponding macro diagram; engineers who use the EPLAN Data Portal can quickly search for and incorporate these Banner products into their designs.

“Banner is excited to make more of our product data available to customers through EPLAN’s Data Portal,” said Vice President of Marketing at Banner Engineering, Tytus VanMatre. “It enables them to effortlessly incorporate a vast portfolio of products and solutions into their equipment designs. We intend to continue growing Banner’s product availability on the portal to better support our customers.”

Only about half of manufacturers with parts in the Data Portal have included enough part data to meet the EPLAN Data Standard. “All of our data adheres to this standard,” said Stewart Sawdey, Data Analyst Manager at Banner Engineering. “Designers can be confident that they are using parts with complete, high-quality data.” When searching for parts in the EPLAN Data Portal, designers can filter parts based on those that meet the EPLAN Data Standard, saving them time and reducing costly errors.

Banner Engineering

www.bannerengineering.com/us/en.html