Bosch Rexroth named winner of Hermes Award 2023

Bosch Rexroth was presented with the prestigious industrial prize, the Hermes Award, at the opening ceremony of Hannover Fair by Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Federal Minister of Education and Research, in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This year the jury, chaired by Prof. Dr.-Ing. Reimund Neugebauer, President of the Fraunhofer Society, awarded the prize for a product geared to the dynamic robotics market. As one of the three nominees, the Smart Flex Effector project consists of a sensor-based compensation module (end effector) for robots, featuring independent, precise kinematics in six degrees of freedom. It can be used in handling or joining processes with tight tolerances in automation technology or robotics, with loads of up to 6 kg. The position of workpieces or handling objects can be sensed by robots which are outfitted with the Smart Flex Effector. The range of applications is diverse, because it is also suitable for human-robot collaboration as an add-on device for a variety of robots.

“Close human-robot interaction occupies a central position in solving pressing economic, societal and demographic challenges: from optimizing industrial assembly to increasing productivity in agriculture to supporting medical and nursing staff in the form of assistance robots,” said Neugebauer. “The Smart Flex Effector is driving efficiency and diversity in the uses of robots, creating quantifiable value for industry, the environment and society.”

The Hermes Award is Hannover Fair’s international technology award. Presented annually, the award is open to all companies and institutions taking part as exhibitors at the trade fair. It is awarded to outstanding products and innovative solutions that demonstrate a particularly high degree of technological innovation. The award is traditionally presented at the opening ceremony of Hannover Fair.