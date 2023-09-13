Check out the PTDA’s Learning Hub

PTDA Learning Hub

Why invest in employee training?

Competition for talent is growing. According to the 2021 PTDA Member Needs Assessment Survey, employee training ranked among the top five areas distributor members (a.k.a. your competition) plan to invest in the next five years. Offering an employee development program leads to:

Better employee performance.

Higher employee engagement.

Improves your bottom line.

Lower staff turnover.

Why the PTDA Learning Hub?

The PTDA Learning Hub is an online learning management system featuring essential PT/MC content, developed by industry practitioners, to empower your employees to grow and succeed by:

Simplifying the onboarding process via a self-directed educational platform—build your employee training program around it.

Strengthening customer service by giving your team in-depth product knowledge and skills, transforming them into sought-after solutions experts and company ambassadors.

Distinguishing your company from large marketplaces by offering insight and expertise not available from e-commerce-only platforms.

Creating a culture where training and support is valued, prompting greater employee performance, higher engagement and retention.

The PTDA Learning Hub features:

Brand-agnostic content focused on product knowledge provided via PDF chapters from the respected Power Transmission Handbook® with animations, diagrams and images to enhance retention and understanding.

17 micro-learns based on the 6th edition of the Power Transmission Workbook

​True/False and self-assessment questions with immediate remediation to validate comprehension of key concepts.

Printable certificate(s) of completion once 80% passing score is achieved.

