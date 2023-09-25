Commercial & precision flexible couplings from SDP/SI

Flexible Couplings have the ability to compensate for shaft misalignment and are designed to accommodate various types of load conditions. No one type of coupling can provide the universal solution to all coupling problems; hence many designs are available, each possessing construction features to accommodate one or more types of application requirements. SDP/SI offers many styles of flexible couplings, such as bellows couplings, helical couplings, Oldham couplings, universal joints, and flexible shafts.

