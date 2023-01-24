Compact DIN-rail mount power supplies

Carlo Gavazzi introduces the new SPDE Power Supply series, ultra-compact single-phase DIN-rail power supplies designed for electrical panels. The SPDE Series consists of three frame sizes, starting from 75 W with 32 mm width, through a 480 W with 48 mm width. Their ultra-compact housing design allows them to save up to 50% panel space, making them ideal for applications where space is limited.

The high quality of the SPDE is certified by a series of industry approvals: CE, UKCA, UL61010, and UL62368. Integrated diagnostic and protection functions such as output short circuit, over current, over-voltage, and over temperature provide the user with maximum output protection.

Main technical features include:

• Universal input voltage range: 90 VAC to 264 VAC; 120 VDC to 370 VDC

• Output voltage range 12 VDC, 24 VDC, or 48 VDC

• Max. Output power ranges from 75W to 480 W

• Ultra-compact dimensions

• Built-in active PFC for higher efficiency (only in SPDE..R models)

• DC OK relay indication (only in SPDE..R models)

• Efficiency up to 94%

• Overvoltage category II

The SPDE Series Power Supplies are optimally suited for applications where space savings, high efficiency, and wide operating temperatures are required. They are available from Carlo Gavazzi’s network of sales offices and distributors across the Americas.

Carlo Gavazzi

www.gavazzionline.com/CGNA/Home