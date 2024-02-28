Continue to Site

WAGO Eco2 series power supplies now at AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added WAGO Eco2 series power supplies that offer performance and value, featuring high efficiency and a compact, space-saving design, making them ideal for space-limited applications. These economical power supplies provide reliable performance and long service life for a variety of applications such as industrial automation, building management systems, machine control, and robotics.

Eco2 power supplies accept a universal 90-264 Vac input voltage and provide a 24 Vdc adjustable output in 30-, 120-, and 240-W models. They offer up to 90% efficiency, a built-in dc-ok relay, and an LED indicator and are available in rugged metal or thermoplastic housings. Push-in connections and WAGO levers make wiring the Eco2 series quick, easy, and tool-free, saving valuable installation time.

The new WAGO Eco2 power supplies are UL-listed, RoHS compliant, and UKCA and CE-marked. They offer a 2-year warranty and start at $60.00.

Learn more by visiting: https://www.automationdirect.com/power-supplies-din-rail

