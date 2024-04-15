More WAGO Pro2 Series power supplies from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added more power output options to their selection of WAGO Pro2 series performance power supplies. The new additions include 12 VDC single-phase power supplies with 120 or 180W outputs, 24 VDC three-phase power supplies with 120 or 240W outputs, and 48 VDC single- and three-phase power supplies with outputs up to 960W.

With TopBoost, PowerBoost, and parameterizable overload behavior, WAGO Pro2 power supplies protect equipment and provide intelligent current and switching modes. The free configuration software includes long-term monitoring for maintenance and service, preventing costly downtime. These high-efficiency power supplies reduce losses, save cabinet space, and increase energy savings.

The new WAGO Pro2 power supplies are UL-listed, CSA-approved, RoHS-compliant, and CE-marked.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/power-supplies-din-rail