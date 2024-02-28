DATAFLEX torque measuring shaft from KTR

Dual-range torque sensor for measuring torque and speed

Precise measuring of torque and speed is an indispensable part of modern drive technology with its variable and dynamic drives. The DATAFLEX torque sensor has two measuring ranges calculating four parameters at the same time: torque, speed, rotation angle, and rotation direction. The family of precision measuring shafts is available in eleven sizes from 10 Nm to 20 kNm.

The torque is measured via renowned wire strain gauges technology, combined with state-of-the-art electronic components. The signals are contactlessly measured by torque sensors with a high resolution of 24 bits achieving an accuracy of 0.1 % of the final value.

KTR

www.ktr.com/us/en/products/torque-sensors