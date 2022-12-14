DCX System supports fast, easy management of terminations in fiber-dense environments

Belden, a supplier of network infrastructure solutions, announces the launch of its DCX System, an innovative, high-density, end-to-end fiber infrastructure solution with built-in futureproof functionality for any data center. It provides extremely high fiber termination density in a small footprint, with 3,840* terminations per DCX cabinet, and 1,280 terminated fibers per square foot.

The DCX System is designed to maximize signal integrity through bend radius control for incoming and outgoing cables. Patch cord access is made simple with pull-out trays and plenty of clearance around each connector. The DCX System also supports many fiber termination methods and migration from any combination of 8- or 12-fiber pre-terminated adapter frames without infrastructure changes.

As an end-to-end fiber infrastructure solution, the DCX System includes:

Space-saving optical distribution frame front-access cabinets that are completely configurable and scalable by assembling side-by-side and/or back-to-back

Cabinet components, including additional cable entry brackets and patch cord telescopic spools, that are simple to install to dress incoming cables and patch cords

Optical distribution frame housings that are available in left-to-right and right-to-left configurations, with a front-access design that pulls out for easy access to cables

The adapter frames and cassettes maximize ROI by migrating networking technologies in the same housing such as the assembly of two (Base-24), four (Base-12), or six (Base-8) cassettes per housing tray

Rack-mount patch panel housings available in 1U, 2U, and 4U configurations that are compatible with all DCX Cassettes and Adapter Frames

“Fiber usage is increasing in many environments, including data centers, broadcast environments, and large venues and stadiums, to support higher density and emerging technologies,” said Benoit Chevarie, global product manager for connectivity at Belden. “The DCX System provides a way to effectively manage growing numbers of fiber connections to ensure uptime and efficient operation and maintenance.”

