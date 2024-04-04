DigiKey hosts Great Board Giveaway, technical demos, and more at Embedded World 2024

DigiKey will bring its refreshed brand and Great Board Giveaway to Embedded World 2024, April 9-11 in Nuremberg, Germany.

The company will host a wide variety of activities, giveaways, and resources during the show at booth 4A-633. Visit the DigiKey booth during the show for the Great Board Giveaway and receive a random draw development board from our supporting partners, including NXP Semiconductors, u-blox, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics. At the booth, visitors can also view demos and chat with technical experts at the DigiKey TechBench.

Conference attendees will also have a chance to spin the wheel for free prizes by playing the famous DigiKey slot machines. Plus, the DigiKey Café across from DigiKey’s booth will serve free coffee throughout the conference.

“We look forward to connecting with the embedded community at embedded world 2024,” said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development at DigiKey. “Europe is home to many innovators who are developing the technologies of the future that will advance the burgeoning renewable energy, electric vehicle, and IoT markets. At DigiKey, we are energized by enabling that innovation with our supplier partners.”

“DigiKey is proud to be part of the thriving community of embedded experts in Europe and around the globe,” said Ian Wallace, vice president, EMEA at DigiKey. “We are excited to show engineers, designers, and buyers at Embedded World the many ways we are accelerating their progress with streamlined customer experiences.”

For more information about DigiKey and the giveaways, demos, and resources that will be happening at Embedded World, visit the DigiKey website.

