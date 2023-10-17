Does your stuff really not last as long anymore?

The “things” I’m talking about are the products that we use in our homes — washing machines and dryers, refrigerators and TVs, even our cars and the numerous electronic devices we own these days.

In an admittedly unscientific survey (that is, my own experiences and those of family and friends), there sure seems to be some confirmation of this. Case in point: washing machines.

In the case of my brother’s family, they’ve owned a washing machine, one of the top American brands in the industry, for more than seven years. Over that period, they’ve had a total of four service calls that they’ve had to schedule. Wisely, they opted for the five-year service plan at the time of purchase, which covered any parts and labor for repairs. And it’s a good thing they did, because the washing machine needed a number of repairs including a few PC board replacements, an internal hose that was leaking, and a water sensor. Turns out buying the warranty was a good investment that ended up saving them a lot of money.

Their washing machine was neither the cheapest on the market, nor was it the top-of-the-line model, but somewhere in the middle and closer to the higher end offerings. The most expensive ones even had a WiFi connection, which they passed on.