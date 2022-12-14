DSD announces new alliance with Formlabs Dental

Digital Smile Design (DSD) has recently announced its oﬃcial partnership with Formlabs Dental.

A global player in the ﬁeld of 3D printing, Formlabs aims to expand access to digital fabrication so that anyone can make anything. This new collaboration underlines DSD’s continued commitment to joining forces with key organizations who share the same values, a vision for the future of dentistry and a dedication to advancing the profession.

“Only great things will happen when we combine the teams from both sides to continue developing the future of dentistry. Among many other things, we share the same key value with Formlabs of inventing solutions to make the life of dental professionals easier,” says Christian Coachman, DSD Founder and CEO, of this new alliance.

Prior to this oﬃcial partnership, DSD has been a ﬁrm supporter of Formlabs Dental for many years and has been using its 3D printers since the Form 2 with signiﬁcant success in the DSD Lab which manufactures products to a client base around the world.

“Digital transformation in dentistry is spreading rapidly and Digital Smile Design company is leading the way with their use of Formlabs 3D printing. To continue industry adoption, education is critical and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Christian Coachman and the DSD to develop robust digital workﬂow solutions and curricula that will bolster eﬃciency and patient treatment outcomes that 3D printing provides in dentistry,” states Guillaume Bailliard, President of the Healthcare division of Formlabs.

Formlabs

www.formlabs.com