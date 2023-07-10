E-T-A REX Modular Circuit Protectors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added E-T-A REX modular electronic circuit protectors to their selection of circuit protection devices. These protectors safeguard electrical circuits from overcurrent, short circuits, and other faults. Featuring a modular design, individual protection modules can be combined to meet specific circuit protection requirements, allowing for flexible configurations and easy installation.

A single system consists of a supply module, which connects to the 24VDC power supply, and up to 16 circuit protection modules (40A max) that are electrically connected by the backplane (no additional accessories required). Optional load and ground distribution modules can simplify wiring to multiple loads.

The new E-T-A REX modular circuit protectors are UL-recognized, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/electronic-circuit-protection