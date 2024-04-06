Emerson to showcase Floor to Cloud factory automation solutions at Hannover Messe 2024

Emerson: Global technology, software, and engineering leader, Emerson will present the future of automation through its Floor to Cloud approach and innovative automation solutions at Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany on April 22-26, 2024. Emerson will demonstrate how real-time visibility and control can drive sustainability, enhance overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and empower teams using data-informed decision-making.

This is the first year Emerson’s booth will be housed in hall 11 at booth C20. Hall 11 is the Automation, Motion & Drives area, bringing together Emerson solutions all in one place. Attendees are invited to experience the impact of Floor to CloudTM technology through immersive demonstrations. A unique PACSystemsTM display will monitor the energy use of the Emerson and nearby booths to highlight how industrial edge control systems, software, and analytics can maximize equipment and resources to continuously optimize operations. Attendees will learn how to create a “machine signature” and how this process extends equipment lifecycle. Visitors can also create a preliminary project plan using Emerson Floor to CloudTM solutions to visualize anticipated decarbonization outcomes, cost savings, and timelines. Experts from the Test and Measurement Business will also be on-hand at the booth.

Emerson experts will be on-site with solutions from AfagTM ASCOTM, AVENTICSTM, BransonTM, CoreTigo, MoviconTM, National Instruments, PACEdge, and PACSystemsTM brands. In addition to product demos, the booth will have an innovation station where interesting topics will be presented and explained during the show. The interactive hub will feature scheduled showings that visitors can experience for themselves.

Presentation and event highlights:

Emerson will also host a VIP press event at the booth. During the invite-only event, attendees will hear from Emerson thought leaders and get an exclusive look at Emerson innovations in a relaxed atmosphere. Further details on the event will be announced closer to the show opening.

