Event-based vision sensor targets Edge AI

Prophesee SA announced the availability of the GenX320 Event-based Metavision sensor, the industry’s first event-based vision sensor developed specifically for integration into ultra-low-power Edge AI vision devices. The fifth generation Metavision sensor, available in a tiny 3x4mm die size, expands the reach of the company’s pioneering technology platform into a vast range of fast-growing intelligent Edge market segments, including AR/VR headsets, security and monitoring/detection systems, touchless displays, eye tracking features, always-on smart IoT devices and many more.

The GenX320 event-based vision sensor builds on Prophesee’s track record of proven success and expertise in delivering the speed, low latency, dynamic range power efficiency, and privacy benefits of event-based vision to a diverse array of applications.

The 320×320 6.3μm pixel BSI stacked event-based vision sensor offers a tiny 1/5” optical format. It has been developed with a specific focus on the unique requirements of efficient integration of innovative event sensing in energy-, compute- and size-constrained embedded at-the-edge vision systems. The GenX320 enables robust, high-speed vision at ultra-low power and in challenging operating and lighting conditions.

GenX320 benefits include: Low latency µsec resolution timestamping of events with flexible data formatting; On-chip intelligent power management modes reduce power consumption to as low as 36uW and enable smart wake-on-events. Deep sleep and standby modes are also featured; Easy integrability/interfacing with standard SoCs with multiple integrated event data pre-processing, filtering, and formatting functions to minimize external processing overhead; MIPI or CPI data output interfaces offer low-latency connectivity to embedded processing platforms, including low-power microcontrollers and modern neuromorphic processor architectures; AI-ready: on-chip histogram output compatible with multiple AI accelerators; Sensor-level privacy-enabled thanks to event sensor’s inherent sparse frameless event data with inherent static scene removal; Native compatibility with Prophesee Metavision Intelligence, the most comprehensive, free, event-based vision software suite, used by a fast-growing community of 10,000+ users.

Specific use case potential includes: High speed eye-tracking for foveated rendering for seamless interaction in AR/VR/XR headsets; Low latency touch-free human-machine interface in consumer devices (TVs, laptops, game consoles, smart home appliances and devices, smart displays and more); Smart presence detection and people counting in IoT cameras and other devices; Ultra-low power always-on area monitoring systems; Fall detection cameras in homes and health facilities;

The GenX320 is available for purchase from Prophesee and its sales partners. It is supported by a complete range of development tools for easy exploration and optimization, including a comprehensive Evaluation Kit housing a chip on board (COB) GenX320 module, or a compact optical flex module. In addition, Prophesee is offering a range of adapter kits that enable seamless connectivity to a large range of embedded platforms, such as a STM32 MCU, enabling faster time-to-market.