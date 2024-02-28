EXAIR’s new augmented reality web application helps improve customer experience

EXAIR provides customers with confidence when selecting the right product for their process. To continue facilitating a high-quality user experience, EXAIR.com has upgraded the resources available to users by adding Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities while visiting the site on a mobile device. Customers will now can not only view a 3D version of their selected product but view a true-to-scale version of the product in their application. Augmented Reality is a cutting-edge technology, and EXAIR.com is proud to be the first, and only, manufacturer of compressed air solutions with such a powerful tool available for customers.

The new AR web app provides an interactive and engaging experience for customers. By browsing to the product on a mobile device, shoppers can select their product in its specific sizes and specifications and place a 3D version in their actual workspace to verify fitment for their application. This new feature provides more certainty during the researching and buying experience and assures that the EXAIR solution is a perfect fit for each unique setup.

In addition to the new AR function, EXAIR.com has a large Knowledge Base that offers many other resources to help customers find and select the right solution for their application. Browse product videos, performance data, installation and maintenance guides, air savings calculators, case studies, slide presentations and an extensive Application Database including over one-thousand solutions to learn how EXAIR Intelligent Compressed Air products can improve your processes.

Visit EXAIR.com to begin taking advantage of these valuable resources, all free of charge.