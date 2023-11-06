November 2023: Rockwell Automation Celebrates 32nd Automation Fair

Today, industrial automation and digital transformation company Rockwell Automation, Inc. opens its annual event Automation Fair in Boston with members of its global PartnerNetwork. The event brings together more than 10,000 participants from around the world to Discover What’s Possible with the hottest innovations, the smartest experts, and the latest strategies.

Automation Fair is a one-of-a-kind annual event, held this year at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on Nov. 6 to 9. It offers an immersive experience showcasing the value and power of Rockwell’s expertise and solutions. For the first time ever, Rockwell is combining Automation Fair, its flagship event, with the best of Rockwell’s popular ROKLive Americas, PowerPlex, and Process Solutions User Group events into one groundbreaking week.

“It’s very exciting to bring Automation Fair to my hometown of Boston, a city that is near and dear to my heart,” said Robin Saitz, chief marketing officer, Rockwell Automation. “We’ve reimagined this year’s event to be even bigger, better, and more valuable for attendees. This includes more of everything – more keynotes, tours, networking opportunities, and much more learning. I’m looking forward to bringing our customers, partners, distributors, and Rockwell employees together from all over the world to experience this year’s event.”

Rockwell Automation 2023 keynotes and sessions

The event schedule features three inspirational keynotes open to all attendees focused on innovations in industrial technology, the future of manufacturing, and inspiring resiliency and sustainability. Keynote speakers include:

Blake Moret, Chairman & CEO, Rockwell Automation

Cyril Perducat, Chief Technology Officer, Rockwell Automation

Tessa Myers, Senior Vice President Intelligent Devices, Rockwell Automation

Judson Althoff, Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft

Dean Kamen, Founder, DEKA Research & Development Corporation

Nick Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic

Anousheh Ansari, CEO, XPRIZE Foundation

Ali Bessette, Manufacturing Engineer and FIRST Robotics Competition Alum

More than 325 sessions will be delivered by experts from Rockwell, its partners, and its customers to help attendees move their manufacturing journey forward. With learning opportunities at discovery theaters, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing sessions, and panel discussions, attendees can tailor their experience with guided tracks by industry, role, and interest area.

The Rockwell Automation Fair experience

For the first time ever, the show floor has expanded to a 500,000-square-foot interactive expo that will feature more than 120 booths, virtual production lines, and guided expo tours. Attendees will access the hottest innovations and the latest approaches to optimize production, empower workers, build resiliency, drive sustainability, and achieve digital transformation.

Audience-specific summits and offsite tours

New half-day summits bring together like-minded individuals to problem solve, build community, and share successes. There are four summits for attendees to choose from: Process Solutions User Group (PSUG) Summit, Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Net Zero Now Summit, Plex Customer Summit, and OEM Leader to Leader Summit. All summits offer exclusive access to keynote speakers and subject matter experts, roundtable collaboration, and topical breakouts.

Attendees are invited to witness cutting-edge technology showcasing Rockwell and partner solutions in real-world applications during the first two days of Automation Fair, Nov. 6 and 7. Offsite tours include:

ARMI – BioFabUSA Tissue Foundry – visit a state-of-the-art center where manufacturing meets science with a visionary tissue-manufacturing platform.

Cytiva’s Customer Visit Center – tour manufacturing suites and see live automation and product demonstrations highlighting the future of digital solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Downeast Cider, East Boston Showroom – get a firsthand look at the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform in action and see how this cloud-based solution helps food & beverage manufacturers streamline operations, improve quality, and gain better control of inventory.

Rockwell’s Independent Cart Technology (ICT) manufacturing facility – see more live demos than can fit in the expo! Includes shop floor tours and access to the applications lab for this innovative movement technology that precisely controls motion with frictionless propulsion.

PTC’s Corporate Experience Center – get hands-on to discover how your company can progress its digital transformation, with industry-specific demos around IIoT and augmented reality.

Event attendees can go deeper by spending time with domain experts and get personalized guidance with new three-hour labs. This hands-on experience with hardware and software simulations allows for richer conversations to talk about specific scenarios and use cases. There are also 500 hours of advanced training available, providing the opportunity to earn more than 20 professional development hour credits while attending the fair.

For more information about Automation Fair 2023 in Boston, click here.