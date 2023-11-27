FAULHABER’s new encoder provides high accuracy through the latest chip technology

With the launch of the IEP3, FAULHABER expands its product line with an incremental encoder that achieves a very high resolution and accuracy thanks to the latest chip technology. With a diameter of just 8 mm, the IEP3 is very lightweight and compact yet still offers a resolution of up to 10,000 lines per revolution — made possible by the latest chip technology with high interpolation. The standard version’s revolution is freely programmable from 1 – 4,096 lines per revolution. Moreover, the chip technology that is used ensures a high positional accuracy of typically 0.3° m and a high repeatability of typically 0.05° m thanks to accuracy compensation.

The IEP3 can be powered with a supply voltage of both 5 V and 3.3 V. This makes it suitable for use in battery-powered applications as well, which are typically operated with 3.3 V. A wide temperature range of -40 to + 125° C likewise opens the door for various possible uses. The IEP3 is suitable for a wide array of applications and is characterized by high accuracy in the smallest of installation spaces. Application areas include, among others, prosthetics in the field of medical technology, optical applications, such as telescopes, microscopes, lasers or cameras, semiconductor production, or robotics.

The ON-axis encoder with a 2-pole-sensor magnet is simple in design and robust. Thanks to its modular characteristics, which FAULHABER already established with the IE3 encoder series, the IEP3 encoder represents a platform for various motors from the drive specialist. The new product can be combined with the DC motors of the 0816SR, 1016SR, and 1024SR series as well as with the stepper motors of the AM0820, AM1020, and AM1524 series.

Various options are available for the electrical connection of the encoder, such as PVC or FEP cables, connector options as well as different cable lengths.

The advantages at a glance:

High resolution with up to 10,000 lines per revolution

Latest chip technology with accuracy compensation for high positional accuracy and repeatability

Very lightweight and compact

FAULHABER

www.faulhaber.com