Festo: The right handling system in just 20 minutes

The Handling Guide Online is revolutionizing engineering for ready-to-install solutions

As of immediately, technicians and engineers arrive at the right ready-to-install handling system at a record-breaking tempo in the areas of project engineering and planning. They can now order new system solutions intelligently and intuitively via the new Festo Handling Guide Online – without any interruptions in the value chain because the new configuration and ordering platform is integrated into the online product catalog from Festo.

Manufacturers of complex highly automated assembly lines – such as those used in Festo’s Scharnhausen Technology Plant to assemble VUVG valves — are particularly pleased that the new software tool enables them to drastically reduce their time to market. These assembly lines incorporate up to 20 handling gantries. The costs of engineering carried out with traditional methods used to be relatively high, but this has now been revolutionized by Festo’s Handling Guide Online.

Arrive at the right, standard handling system including CAD model with just a few clicks in only 20 minutes – that’s what the Festo Handling Guide Online can do for you. The individual steps including RFQ, layout, quotation, and CAD design, for which 10 to 15 days were required in the past, have been shortened to a revolutionary 20 minutes by the Handling Guide Online.

Shorter time to market

The Handling Guide Online opens up entirely new horizons with standardized handling systems: Its revolutionizing assembly and delivery times with reductions from nearly two months to just a few weeks. New standard products are also shortening parameterization and commissioning time. Machine and equipment manufacturers are thus able to reduce time-to-market by the revolutionary amount of roughly 70% with regard to integrated handling systems.

Thanks to the brand new engineering tool, design engineers gain time and space for creativity in planning and project engineering processes for their companies’ core areas of technological expertise. Sifting through catalogs, tedious supplier RFQs, ordering individual components, and complex individual constructions for handling tasks are thus a thing of the past forever.

Intuitive software

A large portion of the engineering costs are eliminated and detailed product knowledge is unnecessary. Intuitive software with structured data querying ensures reliable selection of the right components from the modular handling system. Direct querying of net prices provides for planning security.

