Food grade epoxy with enhanced chemical resistance

EP42HT-2FG Black is a two-part, moderate heat-cured epoxy with high-temperature resistance that complies with FDA 21 CFR 175.105 for indirect food contact applications. The epoxy withstands exposure to a wide range of harsh chemicals, including acids, bases, and solvents. It possesses good flow properties and can be employed for bonding, sealing, potting, and casting.

This compound has a relatively long working life of 105-150 minutes for 100 grams of the mixed material at 75°F. The color of Part A is black, and Part B is light amber, with a mix ratio of 100 to 30 by weight. EP42HT-2FG Black cures optically opaque, and the recommended cure schedule is overnight at room temperature, followed by a heat cure at 150-250°F for 3 to 4 hours.

This thermally stable system offers a glass transition temperature of 145-150°C and is serviceable over a wide temperature range from -60°F to 450°F. It has a high tensile strength of 11,000-12,000 psi at room temperature and a tensile modulus of 400,000-450,000 psi. It is electrically insulative with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm and a dielectric constant of 4.6 at 60 Hz, at room temperature. These attributes make EP42HT-2FG Black suitable for potting and encapsulation-type applications.

The system is recommended for indirect food applications particularly where the surrounding environment may be exposed to aggressive chemical washdowns or antibacterial agents. It is available in 1/2 pint, pint, quart, and gallon kits. Specialty packaging is also available in premixed and frozen syringes.

