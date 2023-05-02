Formlabs announces new flame retardant resin at Rapid+TCT

Formlabs announced at Rapid+TCT the release of its first Flame Retardant Resin (FR Resin) for Form 3 series 3D printers, its new Build Platform 2L with Quick Release Technology for the Form 3L and Form 3BL, and PreForm support for 3MF files. The Flame Retardant Resin is Formlabs’ first UL 94 V-0 certified resin and first self-extinguishing material developed for transportation, aviation, manufacturing, electronics, and aerospace industries. The Build Platform 2L enables Form 3L/3BL users to more efficiently produce large parts with the same post-processing efficiency Form 3/B/+ users have enjoyed since the launch of the first Build Platform 2 last year. Finally, adding 3MF support to PreForm allows for smaller file sizes and the storage of multiple models in one file, among other benefits. All three new offerings open up even more possibilities for anyone to make anything with Formlabs 3D printers.

“We are excited to deliver new options our users have been asking for while expanding production possibilities for customers in new industries,” said Dávid Lakatos, chief product officer at Formlabs. “With the Build Platform 2L, we are enabling Form 3L and 3BL users to print in ways they weren’t able to before, and with our first ever Flame Retardant Resin, we are opening up 3D printing to industries such as aviation and transportation that must adhere to product regulations and certifications for flame retardancy. Lastly, by enabling PreForm, our free file preparation software, to support 3MF files, we are making it easier than ever for users to turn their designs into physical products.”

With Flame Retardant Resin, users can easily and quickly create stiff, creep-resistant, and functional plastic parts that perform well long-term in high-temperature environments. Ideal for producing airplane, automobile, and railway interior parts, protective and internal consumer electronics components, and custom jigs, fixtures, and replacement parts for industrial environments, FR Resin eliminates upfront costs of traditional manufacturing of flame retardant parts. FR Resin is UL 94 V-0 and FAR25.853(a) certified with favorable flame, smoke, and toxicity (FST) ratings. It unlocks design freedom to create isotropic and highly detailed parts with an excellent surface finish that have the look and feel of injection molded parts but at much lower cost.

“Being able to get a 3D printed part that truly mimics a thermoplastic, finishes well, has fine feature details, and behaves mechanically similar to molded parts is a huge benefit and time saver,” said Tony Parker, principal at Avance Design. “With Flame Retardant Resin we can go from CAD design to finished part without the additional work we had to do with other methods.”

Build Platform 2L is Formlabs’ next-generation build platform for Form 3L and Form 3BL with patented Quick Release Technology, enabling users to quickly and easily remove parts from the build platform without tools in seconds. By printing directly to the platform without supports, users can save on material costs and post-process their prints faster. Formlabs user Siemens Energy Orlando Innovation Campus (OIC) is using the Form 3L and Build Platform 2L to print large mold inserts directly on the build platform, which was not possible until now. With Build Platform 2L, Siemens is reducing print time, shortening hands-on labor time, and opening up entirely new applications.

“We’re able to print full kilogram parts all at one time and flex them off the plate with no supports, and we couldn’t do that before — the only other option was machining the mold inserts,” said Matthew Deutsch, additive manufacturing technician at the Siemens Energy OIC. “The wait was worth it. With mold inserts, we can print and then start pumping out injection molded plastic parts within 24 hours. This is a genesis for the entire industry.”

FR Resin, Build Platform 2L, and 3MF file support are available today. To learn more, stop by the Formlabs booth (#4330) at RAPID + TCT May 2-4, 2023.

Formlabs

formlabs.com