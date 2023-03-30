Formlabs introduces new elastomer material, TPU 90A Powder

Formlabs recently announced its newest material, TPU 90A Powder, a tough elastomer powder for its Fuse Series printers. This new material enables strong, functional, skin-safe parts with high tear strength and elongation.

The strength and flexibility of TPU 90A Powder allow for the production of fully functional parts in-house, providing complete design freedom and a seamless workflow on the Fuse Series SLS 3D printing ecosystem. By leveraging this material, engineers and manufacturers can bridge the gap between manufacturing stages, produce fully functional prototypes, manufacturing aids, and end-use parts and take complete control of their supply chain. Additionally, the material is ideal for creating soft-touch components for grippers, padding, and cushions.

This high-performance material is also validated for skin contact, making it ideal for medical applications such as prosthetics, orthotics, and other patient-specific devices requiring custom designs. Its softness and flexibility ensure optimal comfort and performance, improving outcomes in patient care and streamlining the medical device manufacturing process.

Formlabs’ growing library of SLS materials enables its customers to create parts with various properties, including stiffness, softness, ductility, and thermal stability. TPU 90A Powder offers flexibility and robustness along with the accuracy and design freedom enabled by the SLS printing process, with industry-leading features including:

High tear strength and elongation at break 110-310% for strong and functional TPU parts

Low cost per part for low volume production of 3D printed, flexible parts

Skin safe, ideal for printing medical appliances and wearable accessories

Lower waste and higher efficiency, with a refresh rate of 20%

Formlabs’ TPU 90A Powder is now available for order and was on display at the Formlabs booth at AMUG 2023 (booth D14).

Formlabs

formlabs.com