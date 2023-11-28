GAM: Quick Reference — servo couplings, bellows vs elastomer

Elastomer? Bellows? What is the best coupling technology for your motion control application? Each has its advantages from torsional stiffness to vibration dampening. A quick comparison of features and advantages can point to the best solution.

Servo Coupling Design

There are two basic types of servo couplings: bellows and elastomer. Both provide zero backlash, low inertia, and compensation for shaft misalignment. The difference between the two types lies in the flexible, compensating element.

GAM

www.gamweb.com/assets