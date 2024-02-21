Hannover Messe focusing on AI’s impact for 2024 trade fair

This year’s Hannover Messe trade fair (said to be the world’s largest industrial trade show) takes place from April 22-26 in this northern German city, and some may say the outlook for manufacturing is uncertain. For sure, in his opening remarks, Dr. Jochen Köckler, Chairperson of the Managing Board, Deutsche Messe AG listed many reasons for pessimism. These include various geopolitical challenges, climate change, the fact that growth is stagnating in many places — including in China, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, skilled workers shortages, and aging demographics. Plus, there’s been discussion of de-industrializing in Europe generally and Germany specifically.

But Köckler brought optimism to the table and told this crowd of journalists from across the globe that artificial intelligence (AI) is bringing positive change to industry and “leading to profound changes in the worlds of work in industry.”

“Germany is not de-industrializing. Germany is still the third largest industrial economy. We have always had a strong industry and we have always been able to export industry and industrial products,” he said.

Köckler noted that this year’s Hannover Messe will have approximately 4,000 exhibitors from automation, digitalization, and electrification — and attendees will find booth from everything from large multinational companies to small, dynamic startups. This year’s theme is, “Energizing a Sustainable Industry.”

First held in 1947, Hannover Messe has seen untold changes in the manufacturing world over its history. The event began to focus on digitalization and the IoT about a decade ago, and now AI is poised to really remake industrial manufacturing in whole new ways — and Köckler said that this new technology will make processes more efficient and add value in countless ways.

He also noted that AI’s speed and its integration into industry is “breathtaking.”

“Companies need to invest now and, above all, introduce their employees to the opportunities offered by AI, otherwise they will get left behind by the competition. AI is the key to competitiveness and sustainability … it is disrupting every industry and will be transforming the manufacturing industry,” he said.

Being in the midst of a climate crisis, and a time when green energies are of utmost importance, Hannover Messe chose Norway — a leader in these areas — as its partner country for 2024.