Hans Koehl, former chairman and CEO of SPIROL, has died

It is with great sorrow that SPIROL announces the passing of Hans Koehl, former chairman and CEO. Hans’ vision, dedication, and passion led to the transformation of the company from being a small, family-owned business located in Northeast Connecticut into a world-renowned manufacturing company with locations on 4 continents and in 13 countries. Hans retired from active management of SPIROL as Chairman and CEO in 2004 after 45 years of dedicated service, yet remained a steadfast leader as Chairman of the Holding Board of Directors, and as trustee and founding member of the SPIROL Charitable Foundation.

It is impossible to put into words the unparalleled contributions that Hans made to SPIROL over the last 64 years.

In addition to his lifelong and distinguished achievements, it was his impact on the people in his life that meant the most to him. Hans was a humble and inspirational leader, and motivated everyone to always do their best. He played a critical role in the professional success and personal happiness of thousands of people. He was kind, exceedingly generous, and gave freely of his time to mentor and enrich the lives of those who knew him by sharing the lessons he learned throughout his storied life and career.

His full obituary can be found here: www.SPIROL.com/Remembering- Hans-Koehl