HEIDENHAIN to show encoders at Robotics Summit

HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION will be exhibiting at the annual Robotics Summit & Expo, May 10th and 11th. The event will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

At booth #130 HEIDENHAIN will showcase its encoders for robotics applications, which deliver massive performance in a small footprint. This will include products from the company’s multiple brands, including HEIDENHAIN, Numerik Jena, AMO, RSF, and Renco.

Visitors can see the new HEIDENHAIN KCI 120 Dplus a 2-in-1 encoder solution combining motor speed and position after gearing feedback into one product. This helps robot designers save space and reduce costs by eliminating redundant components.

Additionally highlighted will be the KxI 100 and 1300 series encoders. Inductive absolute encoders with 360° circumference scanning to help increase repeatability and provide significant mounting tolerance relief for easy mounting. These solutions have multiple standard inner diameter sizes and mounting options available to match any project’s needs.

Finally, the RENCO R35i and R35iL encoders will also be showcased. These are incremental optical rotary encoders that provide optimal functionality in a highly compact design featuring profiles down to 8.6mm while providing up to 10,000 pulse per revolution and increased diagnostic and mounting assistance capabilities.

The Robotics Summit & Expo is an educational conference and expo that addresses the design, development, manufacturing, and delivery of commercial robotics and intelligence products and services. It is co-located with the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum and DeviceTalks events.

Visit the HEIDENHAIN booth #130 at Robotics Summit & Expo to learn more about HEIDENHAIN solutions for robotics and automation.

