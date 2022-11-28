Heilind Electronics expands its portfolio with the addition of Positronic

Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components, has expanded its global connector portfolio with the addition of Positronic, an Amphenol company.

The distribution agreement includes both Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind. Positronic product lines apply to a variety of industries worldwide including military, aerospace, telecommunications, medical, industrial, and test equipment among others.

“The addition of Positronic is a great benefit for our customers,” said Alan Clapp, sr. vice president, Heilind Electronics. “This new partnership offers a greater variety of interconnect solutions for existing and new customers as well as new markets around the world.”

“Positronic is excited to partner with Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)”, said Anita Warner, director of distribution, Positronic. “They have a strong reputation in the industry, specifically military and aerospace, which compliments the interconnect solutions provided by Positronic.”

