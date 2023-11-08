Fischer Connectors’ miniature UHD connectivity solutions allow for 18 Gbit/s data transfer speed

Fischer Connectors has released new high-speed connectors and cable assemblies for Ultra High Definition (UHD) audio/video data transfer at 18 Gbit/s in demanding environments, matching the performance speed of HDMI 2.0.

“The speed of our audio/video connectivity solutions, 18 Gbit/s, is equivalent to the HDMI 2.0 standard widely used in 4K cinema projectors and Ultra High Definition home TVs,” said Stéphane Antonetti, product data expert at Fischer Connectors. “Because Fischer Connectors’ circular connectors are rugged by design, they combine the best of both worlds, providing design engineers with a versatile portfolio of high-speed, high-performance connectivity solutions for a wide range of harsh-environment applications.”

Fischer Connectors’ new UHD solutions are available in the flagship Fischer MiniMax and Fischer Core product lines with 10,000 mating cycles, 360° EMI protection, different sealing performances from IP68 to hermeticity and sterilization capacities, as well as three locking mechanisms (push-pull, screw, quick- release).

Fischer MiniMax UHD connectors available in ‘size 08’ (12.9 mm diameter plug) have a miniature, lightweight, compact, high-density layout with 19 contacts, ensuring high-quality data transmission for digital signals in demanding applications such as aerial imaging, especially in military operations for drones equipped with high-resolution cameras.

UHD audio/video connectivity is also needed in scientific, industrial, instrumentation, test and measurement, and medical applications with 4K camera devices, where Fischer Core connectors are widely used, for example, in size 104 with 20 contacts.

A dedicated, custom cable has been developed for Fischer Core and Fischer MiniMax UHD audio/video connectors, which are also available pre-cabled as plug-and-play solutions.