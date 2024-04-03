M12 connectors now offered in versions designed for surface mount technology

binder, a supplier of industrial circular connectors, offers products from several M12 series as surface-mount devices (SMDs). These are suitable for further processing in fully automated processes, such as for the particularly dense, double-sided assembly of PCBs. They are also used in automation technology devices, sensors, actuators, and robotics.

Features:

Number of contacts: 4, 6, and 8

Coding: A-, B-, D-, X-coded

Protection class: IP67

Compact and easy-to-automate processing

Applications:

Factory and process automation

Instrumentation

Robotics

Sensors and actuators

SMDs: Space-saving and economical to process

During miniaturizing electronic assemblies, surface mounting has proven itself in component assembly with high component density. In contrast to the classic through-hole technology (THT) or through-hole reflow (THR) process, the SMD contact pins are placed directly on the surface in the SMT process and connected using solder paste instead of being inserted through the PCB and then soldered. This allows significant space savings: for example, many connectors can be mounted with very small distances in one plane, as is required for passive/active sensor distributors in automation technology.

SMT product variety from binder

The binder SMT products are available in versions with 4, 6, and 8 contacts and different codings. They are available in both shielded and unshielded versions. The M12 connectors are also available in different versions — for example, as a set with different flange housings, as a built-in part in blister packaging, or in tape and reel packaging for automated processing.

All M12 products from binder provide industry-relevant protection against dust and water, according to IP67. The binder variants are based on the current market standards regarding the PCB drilling pattern, meaning switching to binder products requires little effort.

binder

www.binder-usa.com