High-precision positioning stages feature four motor options

The new PYR-10-15-60 Series of three-axis pitch, yaw, and roll stages from OES (Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.) are the integration of a 60-mm diameter rotary stage (upper axis) capable of 360° of continuous operation mounted with the table perpendicular to the table of the yaw stage (middle axis) goniometer. The middle goniometer stage has a range of +/- 15° and the lower goniometer stage has a +/- 10° range. These compact three-axis pitch, yaw, and roll stages feature four motor options to meet the precision and speed of travel requirements of an application.

Depending on the levels of precision and speed of travel requirements, four motor options are available. The stepper motor driven stage (-01 option pictured) has knobs at the back of the stepper motors for manual adjustments. With a 10 microsteps-per-step motor driver the repeatability of the stages is +/- 0.01° and travel speeds of 30°-per-second (roll stage) and 14°-per-second (yaw and pitch stages) can be achieved. Option -02 is driven by three phase-servo motors with quadrature optical encoders, and option -03 is brushed dc servo motor driven with quadrature optical encoders. The servo driven stages in a closed loop offer the highest precision and travel speeds. The -04 option is stepper motor driven with quadrature optical encoders for position verification.

These three axis stages are suitable for applications in optics, laser scanning, drilling, and machining, reverse engineering, inspection, assembly, measurements, tracking, and positioning.

The rotary axis has a precision pattern of threaded holes for mounting tooling or fixtures and is equipped with a HOME switch to signal the motion controller for initial HOME positioning. The goniometer (pitch and yaw) axes are equipped with positive and negative limit switches to signal the motion controller that end of travel is reached. All axes have calibrated scales for visual inspection.

Each of these stages can be ordered with a fully plug-and-play compatible multi-axis motion controller, joystick or trackball and keypad for any motor combination from OES.

