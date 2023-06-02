KEB America expands presence with new sales office in Canada

KEB America, Inc., a subsidiary of KEB Automation KG and the North American provider of motion control and industrial automation solutions, has announced the opening of KEB Canada in Oakville, Ontario. The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) sales office reflects KEB America’s growth and commitment to better serving North American customers in the Canadian market.

KEB Canada will act as a hub for KEB’s sales operations and customer support activities, providing localized assistance to GTA clients and to those across the country. With a rich portfolio of motion control and industrial automation solutions engineered for specific applications, KEB’s tailored solutions meet the unique needs of vertical industries like elevators, material handling, packaging, plastics, robotics, and more.

“Expanding our physical presence in this key market enables us to work more closely with our Canadian customers and distributors, and forge new relationships,” said Andreas Delius, President of KEB America. “We can collaborate more effectively with local OEMs, address their evolving requirements, and develop solutions that align with their automation goals.”

KEB Canada will showcase KEB’s range of industry-leading automation solutions, including motion control systems, VFDs, servo drives, gearmotors, and brakes and clutches. Customers will be able to experience KEB’s products, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their automation investments.

For more information about KEB Canada and its portfolio of industrial automation solutions, please contact Scott Froehle, KEB Canada Regional Sales Manager, and follow KEB Canada on LinkedIn.

