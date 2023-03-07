Linear bearing from Rollon handles light-to-moderate loads in linear motion applications

Rollon has introduced its lightweight MiniRoller Rail linear bearing. Ideal for applications that require moderate loads, it features smooth and silent operation and an adaptive design that is easy to customize and integrate into assemblies.

MiniRoller Rail eliminates the noise, difficult assembly, misalignment and unnecessary weight typically associated with using linear guides with recirculating ball bearings in lighter-duty aerospace, medical, pharma, life science and packaging applications. It also offers machine builders exceptional flexibility with a variety of optional materials, surface treatments and mounting hardware and fasteners, including both metric and inch sizes.

The new linear bearing’s induction-hardened and machined raceways reduce noise and deliver a long, reliable lifetime. It’s highly impervious to environmental contaminants that can otherwise cause early failure. MiniRoller Rail also manages misalignment so installers can minimize surface preparation time. And, thanks to end chamfers, customizable mounting holes and optional locking Helicoils — a requisite for aerospace designs — MiniRoller Rail gets up and running fast.

Additional features include:

Lifetime lubrication, lowering maintenance requirements

Choice of cold-drawn carbon steel, stainless steel or aluminum alloy construction

Weight-reduced high-quality bearing steel linear rails and sliders that allow for custom hole patterns

Zinc or nickel plating and anodized aluminum for corrosion protection

Ability to be equipped with rolling bearing pack sliders

MiniRoller Rail is well-suited for space-constrained designs, as well as designs that require a lightweight guide such as for armrests and trays in aircraft interiors. Each unit comes in the industry-standard size 12 mini-Monorail configuration, with rail lengths up to 2 m standard or longer, if required.

For more information, visit www.rollon.com.