Littelfuse claims world’s smallest flange-mount reed switches

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the release of its newest products, the 59155 and 59156, which are the world’s smallest subminiature flange mount reed sensors. The sensors’ design provides compact size, contactless activation, and customization options, making them suitable for a wide range of tight-spacing applications across different industries.

Littelfuse introduces the most miniature flange-mount type reed sensor available in the market, measuring only 12.70 mm x 9.00 mm x 3.00 mm (0.500″ x 0.354″ x 0.118″) with normally open contacts. The sensors can switch 120 Vac / 170 Vdc at 10 W. The case design allows mounting with an M2 screw at 0.1 Nm torque maximum or adhesive mounting.

The 59155 and 59156 sensors are available with wires exiting from the left-hand or right-hand side, making them ideal for use in many applications, including small appliances, major appliances, security and access control, factory automation, process equipment, proximity and limit sensing, and other IoT proximity sensing applications.

The new Reed sensors provide a customizable, space-saving design to meet different installation requirements. Contactless activation prevents exposure to humidity or dust, improving the end equipment’s lifetime.

The 59155 and 59156 sensors compete with similar-sized products currently available on the market. However, the new Littelfuse sensors are slightly smaller while providing higher switching capability. They also have a wider operating temperature range, which is -40 °C to +105 °C, compared to others that offer -20 °C to +85 °C.



The 59155 and 59156 Reed Sensors are available in several sensitivity and cable length configurations. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.