Littelfuse expands dc contactors for eMobility and industrial applications

Littelfuse announced a significant expansion of dc contactors developed specifically for eMobility and industrial applications.

“With this latest expansion of dc contactors, we’re aiming to provide design engineers with more flexibility for developing the next generation of high-powered commercial electric vehicles,” said Todd Phillips, senior product manager for commercial vehicle products at Littelfuse. “Plus, we’re expanding our ability to meet the needs of our industrial customers by offering dependable high-current switching products for electrical control systems.”

Littelfuse dc contactor relays are available with continuous current ratings up to 500 A and maximum voltage ratings up to 1,800 V. Multiple designs are available to meet the requirements of a wide variety of applications, including:

Electric material-handling vehicles, such as forklifts and tow motors

Fully electric construction equipment

Battery electric utility vehicles for transportation, delivery, and maintenance services

Electric buses and heavy trucks

Two- and three-wheel electric vehicles

Electric control systems of communication power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and engineering machines

Littelfuse began offering high-voltage dc contactors for electric vehicle and alternative energy applications in the spring of 2020 when it first launched several new DCN Series contactor relays, including DCNLEV, DCNEVT, DCNEV, and DCNSEV Series products. The latest additions to the growing portfolio include the:

DCNLR Series: remote-operated contactor with a space-saving design; ideal for safely disconnecting dc energy sources in applications that require continuous run time.

remote-operated contactor with a space-saving design; ideal for safely disconnecting dc energy sources in applications that require continuous run time. DCNHR Series: high-current, high-voltage contactor with a resin body for corrosion resistance in harsh automotive environments; permanent magnet blows the magnetic field horizontally to achieve a high-voltage dc cutoff; sealed contacts for maximum safety.

high-current, high-voltage contactor with a resin body for corrosion resistance in harsh automotive environments; permanent magnet blows the magnetic field horizontally to achieve a high-voltage dc cutoff; sealed contacts for maximum safety. DCNLB Series: normally closed high-current contactor available in single-coil and double-coil configurations; designed for electrical control systems of communication power supplies, UPS, and industrial equipment; able to make and break up to 1,600 A.

normally closed high-current contactor available in single-coil and double-coil configurations; designed for electrical control systems of communication power supplies, UPS, and industrial equipment; able to make and break up to 1,600 A. DCNLM Series: high-current contactor relay for a wide variety of stationary applications, including electrical control systems for communication power supplies, industrial machines, and UPS; available with up to 400 A contact switching capability.

high-current contactor relay for a wide variety of stationary applications, including electrical control systems for communication power supplies, industrial machines, and UPS; available with up to 400 A contact switching capability. DCNLJ Series: contactor for high-current contact switching in electric control systems of material handling, UPS, and industrial machinery; polarized models rated for 96 V (110 V max) and non-polarized models rated for 48 V (60 V max); 125 A, 200 A, and 250 A continuous current ratings available.

contactor for high-current contact switching in electric control systems of material handling, UPS, and industrial machinery; polarized models rated for 96 V (110 V max) and non-polarized models rated for 48 V (60 V max); 125 A, 200 A, and 250 A continuous current ratings available. DCNLH Series: magnetically latching, bistable contactor relay for high-current contact switching; designed for telecom and datacom power supplies and industrial control equipment; able to make and break up to 800 A.

Littelfuse

littelfuse.com