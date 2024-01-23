LVDT signal conditioner configures in just minutes

NewTek’s smart NTC-6000 Signal Conditioner takes out the complexity of setting up a signal processing system while protecting against operating failures and cybersecurity hacks. Both intuitive and user-friendly, the NTC-6000 Quik-Cal supports AC-operated LVDT, RVDT, or LVRT half-bridge sensors in converting unconditioned position feedback into a choice of voltage, current and digital outputs including 4-20mA, 0-5V, -0-10V and RS-485 formats.

With intuitive programming, the Quik-Cal LVDT Signal Conditioner does not require technical personnel for configuration. Calibration is easy by using front panel indicators and pushbuttons to set zero and full-scale output positions. Following printed instructions and color-coded terminal blocks, general staff can complete the setup in just minutes.

Units offer self-diagnostics that detect LVDT failures, disconnects, or short circuits. Cybersecurity lockout and tamper detection guards against third-party intrusions or data theft in unattended locations.

Typically configured with sensors operating in harsh environments or extreme temperatures, the NTC-6000 signal conditioner is ideal for use in factory automation, materials testing, turbine control systems, steam valve positioning, packaging equipment, and dimensional gaging applications. Units are RoHS-compliant and CE-certified for use in Europe.

Addressing the requirements of modern process control systems, the LVDT signal conditioner offers communication over the RS-485 digital protocol. A two-wire RS-485 digital communications port enables hot swapability so setup can be saved and reloaded via an RS-485 port.

To pair with LVDTs in environments with extreme temperature swings, NewTek offers a ratiometric version that compensates for changes in resistance in copper windings due to temperature fluctuations. NewTek also offers custom designs to meet specific footprints, packaging requirements, expanded LVDT compatibility, and non-standard analog and digital outputs.

Covered by a one-year warranty, the NTC-6000 Signal Conditioner is available for same-day shipment.