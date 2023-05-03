maxon partners with MassRobotics to advance drive technology in robotics

MassRobotics and maxon announce a partnership to support the robotics innovation ecosystem through collaboration and exploration of motion control technologies around automation and manufacturing-related applications. With maxon’s extensive expertise and knowledge of electric drives, this partnership will support and advance the latest innovations and technologies in motion control with automation-focused companies in the robotics sector.

Based in the Boston area, MassRobotics is the first and largest independent nonprofit robotics startup escalator in the world whose mission is to grow and support robotics innovators and entrepreneurs.

maxon is a worldwide leader in the development of high-precision electric drive systems – combining brushed and brushless DC motors, gearheads, sensors, spindle drives, and control electronics into complete mechatronic drive systems. For more than 60 years, businesses from a wide range of industries including medical technology, robotics, industrial automation, mobility, and aerospace place their trust in maxon’s reliable drive systems.

maxon will showcase their latest drive system technologies at the Robotics Summit & Expo on May 10-11 at the Boston Convention Center. Visit maxon at booth 223 on the showcase floor and see the line up of products offering more torque and more dynamics in the smallest of spaces. Solutions that are geared for a variety of robotic applications.

“The growing demand within the automation space for robots to perform more complex tasks requires advanced controls and drive systems,” said Tom Ryden, executive director, MassRobotics. “MassRobotics’ partnership with maxon gives our startups and other partners access to global control technologies to help the robotics industry continue to advance motion-related hardware.”

maxon will team up with MassRobotics and the other companies, organizations, and leading research centers that it works with to create new innovations across a wide range of applications, especially in the medical and mobility robotic markets. As a global company, maxon can leverage qualified suppliers, standard and customized products, as well as validated processes.

With full engineering design services, technology development, and drive system manufacturing capabilities in Massachusetts, maxon helps design engineers reduce their time-to-market. “maxon is excited to partner with MassRobotics to push the boundaries of technology working with the robotics community on advancements in this fast-growing robotics industry.” said Chris Blake, CEO at maxon USA.

Visit www.massrobotics.org and www.maxongroup.us for more information.