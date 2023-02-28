Continue to Site

Design World

Mayr Corp ROBA-slip hub

By |

Share

mayr-corp-productshot-cad-drawing-on-gray-backgroundLoad-holding, frictionally engaged safety clutch

Universally applicable
Load holding
Frictionally engaged
Simple assembly
Low-wear
Configure now

 

Product Features

Application
Universally applicable
Machine drives with sprockets, gears, or pulleys
Packaging machines
Transport machines and equipment
Construction machinery
Textile machines
Agricultural machinery
Conveyor systems
Feeders
Feeding systems
in apparatus of the chemical industry
in devices and systems of general mechanical engineering

Behavior on overload
load holding

Design
Frictionally engage

Assembly and maintenance

Simple assembly

Stepless torque adjustment

Low-wear

Benefits

High switch-off and repeat accuracy

Mayr Corp
www.mayr.com

Filed Under: Coupling Tips
Tagged With:
 

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World