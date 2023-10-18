Medical buzzers are compliant with IEC 60601-1-8 alarm signal requirements

CUI Devices’ Audio Group announced a new line of medical buzzers compliant with the alarm signal requirements of IEC 60601-1-8. The CPIM family is a range of piezo audio indicator buzzers capable of producing low, medium, and high-priority tones for general medical use as well as tones for specific medical applications, including ventilator, oxygen, and cardiovascular equipment.

Carrying built-in driving circuits, these medical buzzers feature rated voltages of 5 Vdc, sound pressure levels of 90 dB at 10 cm, rated frequencies of 4,000 Hz, and operating temperature ranges from -30 to 85°C. The models are housed in through-hole packages with 44 mm diameters and 10.25 mm profiles.

The CPIM medical buzzers are available immediately with prices starting at $11.73 per unit at 250 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.