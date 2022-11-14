Meteor Inkjet collaborates with CoreTechnologie on solutions for additive manufacturing

Meteor Inkjet Ltd, leading supplier of electronics, software, tools and services for industrial inkjet, is pleased to work with CoreTechnologie GmbH, a global provider of 3D CAD data conversion software for additive manufacturing.

Effective implementation of inkjet technology for binder or materials jetting requires close integration of industrial print system hardware and software with a range of existing additive manufacturing tools including those for the pre-processing of CAD models into a format that inkjet printers can understand.

Meteor and CoreTechnologie (CT) are working together to ensure not only the close integration of their respective software environments but also to enable complementary tools which provide automation for binder and material jetting applications that exploit the precision and multi-material capabilities of inkjet.

CT’s 4D_Additive is a full suite of 3D CAD model build processing tools offering features such as model repair; geometry analysis and optimisation; support, lattice and texture generation; batch nesting and slicing. Coupling these with Meteor’s world-leading printhead drive electronics and Met3D Digital Front End, printer OEMs have a straightforward path from development to production for additive manufacturing inkjet print systems.

“As a result of our collaboration with Meteor, binder and material jetting systems incorporating Meteor hardware and software will integrate easily with the industry standard workflow provided by 4D_Additive, enabling the processing of precise native 3D models from all major CAD software suppliers,” said Rémi Goupil, CT’s product manager – 4D_Additive. Clive Ayling, Meteor’s managing director, comments, “In addition to providing a clear development path for 3D print system OEMs, our collaboration with CT will result in important sustainability benefits for the industry including, for example, real-time sand casting 3D print optimisation with precise density control, reducing material waste and curing time.”

See Meteor Inkjet and CoreTechnologie in action at Formnext (Meteor stand 12.0-B12) in Frankfurt, 15 – 18 November.

Meteor Inkjet

www.meteorinkjet.com

CoreTechnologie

www.coretechnologie.com