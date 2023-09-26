Miki Pulley power-off brakes in Serve Robotics’ autonomous level 4 self-driving robot

Today Miki Pulley announced that Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, has chosen Miki Pulley’s industry-leading electro-magnetic power-off brakes to assist in safely controlling motion while Serve robots navigate busy city sidewalks to complete food deliveries. “Serve Robotics is a major innovator in autonomous robotic delivery, and we’re excited to be part of developing the leading technology in this growing industry,” stated Jon Davidson, Sales Manager for Miki Pulley.

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery in partnership with food delivery companies. Their robotic delivery experience satisfies customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. The company’s self-driving robots have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“Serve Robotics chose Miki Pulley brakes because they’re cost effective, create a strong and durable static hold when power is disengaged that helps to optimize battery management, and come with excellent customer support. Miki Pulley engineers were willing to discuss our needs at the prototype stage and ultimately customized the BXR brake with a special lead wire connector. This customization really helped us meet our business goals,” said Mark Durst Head of Mechanical Engineering for Serve Robotics.

Mechanical Holding Brake Saves Power When Not In Motion

Serve Robotics selected the BXR model in part because it is a power-off engaged brake, which does not consume power when stationary and only when in motion. This optimizes battery power management, an important performance factor in delivery robots. The compact brake and motor assembly are housed inside a casting connected to the robot frame. This provides protection to these critical components for the environment such as rain, dirt and more. Serve Robotics may also work with Miki Pulley engineers in the future to select a different brake model as needed, as the companies build on their strong partnership.

Designed with a very thin profile, the BXR saves space and is roughly two-thirds the thickness of other similar brakes. Its lightweight construction also substantially reduces idling wear. The BXR brake may also be installed on the output face of a motor, providing a significant advantage when the overall assembly must be contained in a small envelope.

Additional BXR design benefits include: a single friction plate that provides fast response in high cycle applications; armature engagement that is smooth, quiet, and operates with no chatter; and the ability to function dually as an emergency brake and a holding brake.

BXR operating specifications

Brake torque: 3.688 – 40.566 ft. lb. (5 – 55Nm)

Brake outer diameter: 3.287 – 7.280-in. (83.5 – 185mm)

Ambient Temperature: 14 – 104°F (-10 – 40℃)

Maximum RPM: 6000

Static friction torque range: 0.044 to 2.36 ft.lb. (0.06 to 3.20 Nm)

Miki Pulley

www.mikipulley-us.com