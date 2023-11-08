Modular gantries provide pick-and-place precision

Cartesian gantries are robotic and motion control systems operating within a defined three-dimensional space based on the orthogonal X, Y, and Z axes of the Cartesian coordinate system. With linear motors, precision bearings, and state-of-the-art geometric error compensation techniques, these gantries enable precise movement along each axis, allowing straight paths within the system’s defined workspace.

As industries evolve, there’s a push towards miniaturization, increased product complexity, and higher quality standards. In today’s industrial environment, highly precise Cartesian gantries are crucial due to the ever-increasing demand for accuracy, repeatability, and speed in production and manufacturing processes. Their simplistic and modular design allows for easy scaling, adaptability, and high repeatability, making them a popular choice for ultra-precise motion control.

These precise gantries allow tight tolerances in applications ranging from semiconductor manufacturing, 3D printing, and automated assembly lines to scientific research equipment and medical devices. Additionally, in an era of automation and Industry 4.0, integrating these accurate systems facilitates more efficient and flexible production lines, enabling quicker adjustments and responses to market demands. Thus, their importance cannot be understated as they directly contribute to increased productivity, reduced waste, and enhanced product quality, solidifying their role in the competitive industrial landscape.

Alio Industries’ Cartesian gantries offer large work areas for pick-and-place applications. The company’s Cartesian robots are built with precision linear guide rails or air bearings for movement across a horizontal plane. Programming is simple, and they are adaptable to limited floor space constraints.

“Such an expansive workspace allows the system to access and manipulate a broader array of components simultaneously, streamlining batch processes and enabling faster production cycles,” said Bill Hennessey, president of Alio Industries. “Moreover, it accommodates the handling of larger products or the simultaneous processing of multiple smaller items, effectively increasing throughput. This spatial flexibility also means that the system can be easily reconfigured or adapted to handle diverse product sizes or types without substantial modifications, catering to the ever-changing demands of modern production lines. In essence, a larger work area not only boosts productivity but also ensures that the gantry remains versatile and adaptable to various pick and place requirements.”

The high-performance motors are capable of precision movement even with high payloads and mechanisms that avoid crashes — such as having the Z-stage move upwards or away from the product instead of falling during power loss. The structure of the machined parts of such a system must offer outstanding stiffness and be rigid to reduce vibrations and guarantee short settling times — again crucial for precision and overall throughput, improving system efficiency.

Alio Industries

www.alioindustries.com