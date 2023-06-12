nano3Dprint solutions to be unveiled at Manufacturing World Japan 2023

nano3Dprint announced a new strategic distribution channel in Asia. Japan-based System Create Co. will distribute nano3Dprint’s A2200 3D Multi-material Electronics Printer and B3300 Dual-Dispensing 3D Printer to its customers throughout Japan.

The printers will be unveiled, and product sales will commence at Manufacturing World at Tokyo Big Sight, which will take place on June 21-23, 2023.

Renato Sugiyama, Global Sales Assistant, System Create Co., looks forward to supporting researchers, developers, and academics to further their efforts of prototyping printed circuit boards through product sales. “The volume of 3D printer sales is expanding significantly. The driving factors are shorter product development times, cost savings and strong pushes for automation,” he said.

For nano3Dprint, distribution expansion means more effective information dissemination to customers and partners, flow of product, and channel coordination.

“This partnership will enable us to support universities and businesses in their prototyping initiatives. Researchers will be able to perform rapid research and development, and industry professionals will benefit by utilizing the latest technology for 3D printed electronics and advanced applications,” said Ramsey Stevens, CEO of nano3Dprint.

For additional information about nano3Dprint and its lineup of 3D printers, visit https://nano3dprint.com.

For additional information about System Create, visit https://systemcreate-inc.co.jp/.

For additional information about Manufacturing World Japan, and to register for the event, click here.