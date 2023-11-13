Continue to Site

Design World

Traco Power introduces new power supplies in small conduction-cooled packages

By |

Share

TRACO POWER recently announced their new TCI 130 and TCI 240 series of conduction-cooled enclosed power supplies.

The TCI 130 series, measuring only 2.35 x 3.15 x 1.7 in., consists of three single output models with 12, 24, or 48 VDC outputs and are designed to maximize both efficiency and thermal performance. Up to 91% efficiency allows conduction-cooled operation from -30 to 50° C without derating (see app note for operation up to 80° C). Active power factor correction, internal EN 55032 class B filter (conducted & radiated), over voltage category (OVC II & OVC III) compliance, 4250 VAC reinforced isolation, and a high reliability of 250’000 hours (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) make the TCI 130 ideal for instrumentation, industrial, ITE and IoT applications.  Features include:

  • Compact 2.35 x 3.15 x 1.7 in. Enclosed Package
  • Operating temperature range –30 to 80° C
  • I/O reinforced isolation 4250 VAC
  • Over voltage category (OVC III)
  • High efficiency up to 91%
  • Internal EN 55032 class B filter (conducted & radiated)
  • 3-year product warranty

The new TCI 240 series of conduction-cooled 240 watt power supplies without the need for a fan when mounted on a metal chassis or baseplate. Available in a compact fully-enclosed 2.46 x 4.09 x 1.54 in. footprint achieving a power density of 15.48 W/in3, a new standard for conduction cooled power density in this wattage range, perfect for applications where fan cooling is not available or not desired.

The TCI 240 series consists of 3 single output models with 12, 24, or 48 VDC outputs and are designed to maximize efficiency and thermal performance. Up to 94% efficiency allows full-load conduction-cooled operation from -30 to 50° C (see app note for operation up to 80° C). Active power factor correction, internal EN 55032 class B filter (radiated & conducted), 4250 VAC reinforced isolation, over voltage category (OVC III) compliance and high reliability of 250’000 hours (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) make the new TCI 240 ideal for instrumentation, industrial, ITE and IoT applications around the globe.  Features include:

  • High Density 2.46 x 4.09 x 1.54 in. Enclosed Conduction-Cooled Package
  • Operating temperature range -30 to 80° C
  • I/O reinforced isolation 4250 VAC
  • Over voltage category (OVC III)
  • High efficiency up to 94%
  • Internal EN 55032 class B filter (radiated & conducted)
  • IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 approved
  • 3-year product warranty

The new TCI 130 and TCI 240 models are in stock now and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network. See https://www.tracopower.com/tci-conduction-cooled for documentation and sourcing.

TRACO POWER
tracopower.com

Filed Under: ALL INDUSTRY NEWS • PROFILES • COMMENTARIES, Power supplies
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Rachael Pasini

Rachael Pasini has a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. She has over 15 years of experience as a technical writer and taught college math and physics. As a Senior Editor of Design World and Fluid Power World, she covers hydraulics, pneumatics, linear motion, motion control, additive manufacturing, robotics, warehouse automation, and more.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World