Traco Power introduces new power supplies in small conduction-cooled packages

TRACO POWER recently announced their new TCI 130 and TCI 240 series of conduction-cooled enclosed power supplies.

The TCI 130 series, measuring only 2.35 x 3.15 x 1.7 in., consists of three single output models with 12, 24, or 48 VDC outputs and are designed to maximize both efficiency and thermal performance. Up to 91% efficiency allows conduction-cooled operation from -30 to 50° C without derating (see app note for operation up to 80° C). Active power factor correction, internal EN 55032 class B filter (conducted & radiated), over voltage category (OVC II & OVC III) compliance, 4250 VAC reinforced isolation, and a high reliability of 250’000 hours (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) make the TCI 130 ideal for instrumentation, industrial, ITE and IoT applications. Features include:

Compact 2.35 x 3.15 x 1.7 in. Enclosed Package

Operating temperature range –30 to 80° C

I/O reinforced isolation 4250 VAC

Over voltage category (OVC III)

High efficiency up to 91%

Internal EN 55032 class B filter (conducted & radiated)

3-year product warranty

The new TCI 240 series of conduction-cooled 240 watt power supplies without the need for a fan when mounted on a metal chassis or baseplate. Available in a compact fully-enclosed 2.46 x 4.09 x 1.54 in. footprint achieving a power density of 15.48 W/in3, a new standard for conduction cooled power density in this wattage range, perfect for applications where fan cooling is not available or not desired.

The TCI 240 series consists of 3 single output models with 12, 24, or 48 VDC outputs and are designed to maximize efficiency and thermal performance. Up to 94% efficiency allows full-load conduction-cooled operation from -30 to 50° C (see app note for operation up to 80° C). Active power factor correction, internal EN 55032 class B filter (radiated & conducted), 4250 VAC reinforced isolation, over voltage category (OVC III) compliance and high reliability of 250’000 hours (MIL-HDBK-217F, ground benign) make the new TCI 240 ideal for instrumentation, industrial, ITE and IoT applications around the globe. Features include:

High Density 2.46 x 4.09 x 1.54 in. Enclosed Conduction-Cooled Package

Operating temperature range -30 to 80° C

I/O reinforced isolation 4250 VAC

Over voltage category (OVC III)

High efficiency up to 94%

Internal EN 55032 class B filter (radiated & conducted)

IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 approved

3-year product warranty

The new TCI 130 and TCI 240 models are in stock now and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network. See https://www.tracopower.com/tci-conduction-cooled for documentation and sourcing.

