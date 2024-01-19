New DualMove pallet system conveyor from Dorner

Dorner, a pioneer in conveyor technology, is proud to introduce DualMove. This product excels in many applications, including – but not limited to – electronics, appliances, automotive, and battery production.

Joining Dorner’s collection of innovative pallet systems, the DualMove utilizes twin-strand timing belts to precisely place, orientate, and transfer pallets to workstations for robotic or human interaction. DualMove completes the portfolio of Dorner’s pallet system offering, providing a more cost-effective option for those needing to move products safely and securely.

DualMove is a fully configurable conveyor with seven different pallet lengths and widths and several accessory modules, allowing you to customize it to your unique requirements. Because of the variety of pallet sizes, it can carry a load of up to 100 lbs. per pallet, making it perfect for small to medium-sized appliances and electronics that require assembly and packaging processes to be completed.

DualMove is easily configurable with several options that help end users achieve the production goals needed. Both regular and heavy load corners allow for seamless navigation of pallets. Accessory modules such as lift and transfer, lift and locate, and lift and rotate allow DualMove to prioritize getting products where they need to be on time and in the correct position.

Diving into the standout attributes and benefits of the DualMove:

Extruded Aluminum Frame: Increasing flexibility with a sturdy framing with an industry-standard T-slot

Low Product Lead Time: Dorner’s production process is designed to get solutions to customers faster than the competition. For standard DualMove products, you can expect an industry-best lead time of 20 days or less.

Larger T10 Timing Belt: The DualMove has been outfitted with a larger T10 timing belt that allows for increased load capacity and strength.

Flexibility of Automation Sensors or Equipment: The DualMove can be equipped with automation sensors and modules to meet product requirements.

Engineered Excellence: DualMove is designed with the end user in mind by promoting easy installation and configuration based on unmatched flexibility in construction, utilization, and process matching.

Take the next step in your automation journey with the DualMove Pallet System – where robust strength, unparalleled versatility, and innovative engineering combine to elevate your production.

