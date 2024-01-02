Light conveyor platform bridges fixed systems with flexible AMRs

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) can streamline material handling in manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and more, yet many facilities still primarily rely on conveyor systems. To serve as a flexible bridge between fixed conveyors and production lines, Interroll designed a light conveyor platform (LCP) to facilitate the handling of lightweight goods with AMRs from Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR).

MiR’s AMRs are versatile robot platforms that accommodate top modules and other accessories to enhance their functionality. Interroll’s LCP AMR top module is the newest certified application in the MIR Go partner program, the largest ecosystem of AMR applications with more than 160 top modules that seamlessly connect to the mobile robots.

As part of its rigorous testing process, Interroll implemented the new LCP AMR top module with a MiR250 robot in its Center of Excellence in Sant Antonino, Switzerland. Specializing in the production of techno-polymer injection-molded parts, the facility spans two floors, presenting a unique logistical challenge. Previously, material handling from production to the logistics area required manual labor because no other logistics solution could offer the flexibility required for multi-floor operations. MiR’s AMRs effortlessly navigate this multi-floor environment, autonomously using elevators to move between floors.

To further optimize processes, Interroll utilizes MiR Insights, MiR’s cloud-based software that visualizes key performance indicators, such as distance driven, completed missions, and robot utilization rates. This software provides insights into high-traffic areas, enabling Interroll to enhance robot workflows and throughput. Since the introduction of MiR Insights in June 2023, the MiR250 operates an average of 22.3 hours per day, covering 65 mi (106 km) within the factory premises.

The combination of the MiR250 with the LCP AMR top module has significantly reduced manual handling and transportation times, allowing Interroll’s skilled workforce to focus on tasks requiring human expertise, creativity, and decision-making. The company anticipates a positive ROI due to increased efficiency and reduced labor costs.

Interroll

www.interroll.com

MiR

www.mobile-industrial-robots.com